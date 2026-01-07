Crisis and Conspiracy: Iran's Paranoia Over Venezuela Detention

Iran is experiencing protests that challenge its theocratic regime, yet the focus of conversations is Venezuela, following the US military's detention of President Nicolás Maduro, a known ally of Tehran.

Iranian state media and officials have condemned the operation, while on the streets, fears arise of a similar US intervention targeting Iran's leadership, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Amid past US accusations against Iran-backed Hezbollah's drug operations, conspiracy theories flourish. Simultaneously, there's anxiety over Israel's past targeting of Iranian officials and nuclear facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)