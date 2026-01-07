Crisis and Conspiracy: Iran's Paranoia Over Venezuela Detention
Iran faces protests against its theocracy amid growing fears following Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro's detention by the US. Discussions dominate Iranian streets, questioning if similar actions could target Iran's leaders, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid geopolitical tensions involving Israel and fears of US intervention.
Iran is experiencing protests that challenge its theocratic regime, yet the focus of conversations is Venezuela, following the US military's detention of President Nicolás Maduro, a known ally of Tehran.
Iranian state media and officials have condemned the operation, while on the streets, fears arise of a similar US intervention targeting Iran's leadership, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Amid past US accusations against Iran-backed Hezbollah's drug operations, conspiracy theories flourish. Simultaneously, there's anxiety over Israel's past targeting of Iranian officials and nuclear facilities.
