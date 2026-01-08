What to know about latest tensions in Yemen, parties involved

Yemen is threatening to fracture even further, exposing a growing rift between Middle East powers Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The latest friction is among members of the Saudi-led coalition based in Yemen's south that for years has been fighting Iranian-backed Houthis based in the north.

Here's a look at the forces involved as Saudi Arabia pursues dialogue among all the players in the south of Yemen, the Arab world's poorest nation: Anti-Houthi coalition --------------------------- A collection of forces led by neighbouring Saudi Arabia has assembled to counter the Houthis over the past decade in Yemen's civil war. Their professed goal has long been to restore Yemen's internationally recognised government.

But recent developments have been a sharp reminder that the coalition's members are a loose grouping with very different motivations. The latest friction arose in December when one member of the coalition moved to take parts of southern Yemen as part of its separatist aspirations, breaking an uneasy ceasefire among coalition members.

Southern Transitional Council ------------------------------------- The separatist Southern Transition Council is the most powerful group in southern Yemen and one of a number of UAE-supported groups that control most of that region, including crucial port cities and islands. The STC wants South Yemen to be an independent nation.

Last month, the STC seized an oil-rich area as it advanced in two governorates, Hadramout and Mahra, that were once held by Saudi-backed forces. Tensions soared when a shipment of arms from the UAE for the STC arrived in the Yemeni port city of Mukalla. Saudi Arabia swiftly targeted Mukalla with airstrikes and created regional alarm around Saudi-UAE relations. Those airstrikes and pressure from a Saudi-backed armed group pushed the STC back.

Meanwhile, the anti-Houthi coalition told the UAE to withdraw its forces from Yemen, and over the weekend, it said it had.

The STC is being led by Aidarous al-Zubaidi, who had reportedly declined on Wednesday to attend de-escalation talks in Riyadh and instead sent a delegation to take part. The Presidential Leadership Council expelled al-Zubaidi and charged him with treason.

The STC maintained that al-Zubaidi remained in Aden, the interim capital, to carry out his duties and said there was no conducive dialogue. However, early Thursday, the Saudi military said in a statement that al-Zubaidi fled Yemen by boat to Somalia, where he was later flown out by the UAE to Abu Dhabi. The southern group also said Wednesday it had lost contact with its delegates in Riyadh for talks. On Thursday, an STC member and head of the negotiation and reconciliation committee said he had met the Saudi ambassador to Yemen, calling the meeting "fruitful." Hadramout Tribes Confederacy --------------------------------------- The Saudi-backed Hadramout Tribes Confederacy seized the PetroMasila oil facility in November as it sought a bigger share of oil revenues and the improvement of services for Hadramout residents. The STC apparently used the seizure as a pretext for advancing in Hadramout and taking the oil facilities for itself.

National Shield Forces ----------------------------- The Saudi-backed National Shield Forces helped to push back the STC's latest advances in Yemen and regained control of areas seized by the southern separatists. They are aligned with the Saudi-led coalition in fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

The NSF has since retaken most of the lands seized by the STC, most recently deploying across Aden and oil-rich regions of Hadramout and al-Mahra.

Salem al-Khanbashi, the governor of Hadramout, was appointed by the government to command the Saudi-led forces.

The head of Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council, Rashad al-Alimi, said the NSF achieved "record success" in taking back all military and security sites. Presidential Leadership Council --------------------------------------- Yemen's internationally recognised government is the Presidential Leadership Council, which was formed in 2022 after President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi stepped down. The council was formed to fight against the Houthis. But the once allies now have a fractured relationship as PLC members have competing interests and backers. This recent dispute has highlighted the strained ties between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Saudi Arabia said it would host a conference in Riyadh to address issues in southern Yemen, but with the latest escalation, it is unclear if talks between the southern factions will resume or what will happen next in Yemen.

