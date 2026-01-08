Left Menu

Man dies after branch falls on him during pruning in west Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-01-2026 19:13 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 19:13 IST
Man dies after branch falls on him during pruning in west Delhi
A 45-year-old man died after a branch of a tree fell on him during a pruning operation in west Delhi's Naraina Vihar on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred when Mukesh, a resident of Naraina village, was passing through the Ring Road, they said.

He was taken to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said.

The PWD was carrying out the pruning, they said.

Immediate reaction to the matter was not available from the PWD.

A case has been registered under provisions related to causing death by negligence, and further legal action is being initiated, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

FinTech growing faster than users’ financial understanding

Why conversational AI is becoming lifeline in mental health emergencies

How collaborative AI can shield self-driving cars from cyberattacks

Cognitive load and AI: How automation is rewriting the role of teachers

