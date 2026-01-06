Karnataka Political Tensions: Minister Denies Ballari Autopsy Claims
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara refuted claims of conducting two autopsies in the Ballari incident, rejecting allegations by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy of a conspiracy. The controversy surrounds the death of Congress worker Raja Shekhar in a dispute over a banner in Ballari.
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara refuted recent claims suggesting a second autopsy was conducted in the Ballari incident, challenging allegations made by Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy. Kumaraswamy had accused the state government of a deliberate cover-up of the Ballari firing incident and called for a CBI investigation.
Parameshwara, addressing the media, urged political figures to avoid making statements without proper checks, warning of possible unintended social impacts. He highlighted that medical professionals confirmed only one autopsy was performed, asserting trust in their declaration.
The incident relates to the death of Congress worker Raja Shekhar when violence erupted between Congress and BJP supporters over a banner near BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy's residence. The banner pertained to a statue unveiling event in Ballari.
