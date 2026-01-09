Left Menu

Unrest in Iran: Protests and Government's Dual Approach

Iran is experiencing nationwide protests over economic hardships, exacerbated by a currency slide and a call to action from Reza Pahlavi. The government is responding with a mix of dialogue and force, amidst a backdrop of reported casualties and a significant internet blackout.

Iran is in the grip of escalating protests triggered by ongoing economic hardships, with broader unrest linked to a call for action from Reza Pahlavi, the exiled offspring of Iran's last shah. The protests, initially sparked by a sharp decline in the rial currency, began in Tehran and have since spread across various demographics, prominently involving young men.

In response to the turmoil, the Iranian government employed contrasting strategies, acknowledging the legitimacy of economic-related protests while also deploying tear gas to disperse more hostile demonstrations. The dual approach highlights the government's tightrope walk amidst increasing discontent with the prevailing Shi'ite leadership and growing calls for change.

The crisis is further magnified by a nationwide internet blackout, as reported by NetBlocks, which started on Thursday and continued through Friday. This, coupled with data from the U.S.-based Human Rights Activists News Agency, underscores the severity of the unrest, citing at least 34 protesters and a number of security personnel have been killed, with over 2,200 individuals arrested amid the chaos.

