Iran's Economic Unrest: From Currency Crash to Nationwide Protests

Nationwide protests have erupted in Iran starting December 28, driven by public dissatisfaction over the Islamic Republic's failing economy and the severe depreciation of its currency. The unrest has resulted in numerous fatalities and mass arrests, as demonstrators express their growing frustration with government policies.

Initially sparked by economic concerns like surging food prices and soaring inflation, the protests quickly incorporated anti-government sentiments. Major demonstrations began in Tehran and rapidly spread to other cities, demonstrating the widespread discontent among Iranians.

As tensions escalated, the Iranian government responded with arrests and internet restrictions, attempting to quash the nationwide unrest. The situation has drawn international attention, particularly from the United States, which has expressed support for the protesters and threatened action if further violence occurs.

