Launching the Future of Security: India's Digital IED Shield

Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the National IED Data Management System, a cutting-edge digital platform aimed at countering bombing threats in India. Developed by NSG and industry experts, this AI-powered system enhances security by providing crucial data, improving investigative efforts, and acting as a deterrent against terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 09-01-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 15:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday unveiled a groundbreaking national digital IED data management platform, aimed at revolutionizing India's security landscape against terror-related bombings. This innovative system, designed as a powerful deterrence against such threats, promises to enhance investigative capabilities across the nation.

The National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) was developed by the National Security Guard (NSG) in collaboration with Rashtriya Raksha University, IIT-Delhi, and other key agencies. The platform leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to meticulously analyze all bombing incidents, offering real-time data exchange and predictive insights.

During its launch, Shah emphasized the platform's role as a 'one nation, one data repository' for IED blasts, crucially supporting forensic investigations and fostering inter-agency coordination. The project's novelty is highlighted by international interest, with 26 countries noting the absence of a similar system in their own security infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

