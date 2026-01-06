Left Menu

Election Commission Resolves Amartya Sen's Voter Name Discrepancy

The Election Commission has clarified that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen does not need to attend a hearing regarding a spelling discrepancy in his voter name. Minor errors, like spelling mistakes, are resolved locally by Booth Level Officers. The Commission aims to prevent future disputes over technical errors in voter lists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2026 21:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 21:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) clarified on Tuesday that Nobel laureate Amartya Sen is not required to appear for a hearing concerning a misspelling of his name in the voter list. Officials emphasized that such minor errors will be corrected administratively by local Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Previously, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee claimed Sen had been summoned for a hearing, though a family member reported they hadn't received any notice. The Commission noted these technical discrepancies don't impact voter eligibility and seeks to avoid disputes.

EC has instructed officials to immediately download and deliver notices of voter list discrepancies. A state Chief Electoral Officer will monitor constituency-wide reports, with an emergency meeting scheduled in New Delhi on January 8 to discuss ongoing Special Intensive Revision processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

