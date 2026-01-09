BJP Targets Lalu Prasad Over Land-for-Job Case
The BJP criticized RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav following a Delhi court's decision to frame charges against him in the land-for-job case. Allegations include using the railway ministry for personal gain, acquiring land through public employment, and participating in various scams.
The BJP launched a direct attack on RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav after a Delhi court decided to frame charges against him in the notorious land-for-job case. The party highlighted his involvement in various legal scandals.
Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned Lalu at a press conference, pointing out that the former railway minister has been sentenced to a total of 32.5 years in connection with the multi-crore fodder scam.
A Delhi special court judge commented on Lalu's misuse of the railway ministry, underscoring the acquisition of land parcels through public employment as a bargaining tool, implicating 41 individuals while exonerating 52 others.
