Tragic Night on Kingao-Ambajogai Road: Three Lives Lost

A tragic accident occurred in Latur district, Maharashtra, when a car collided with a motorcycle, killing three individuals.

The incident took place late Thursday night on the Kingao-Ambajogai road near Anandwadi Pati. The victims, Sandip Chate, Khushal Chate, and Ajay Darade, were returning from a village fair.

Sandip and Khushal, both cousins, died instantly, while Ajay was severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The car driver suffered minor injuries, and police have filed charges against him.

(With inputs from agencies.)