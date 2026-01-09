Left Menu

Tragic Night on Kingao-Ambajogai Road: Three Lives Lost

A car crash in Latur district, Maharashtra, claimed the lives of three individuals returning from a village fair. The deceased, all from Parbhani, include Sandip Chate, Khushal Chate, and Ajay Darade. Police have registered a case against the car driver who sustained minor injuries.

A tragic accident occurred in Latur district, Maharashtra, when a car collided with a motorcycle, killing three individuals.

The incident took place late Thursday night on the Kingao-Ambajogai road near Anandwadi Pati. The victims, Sandip Chate, Khushal Chate, and Ajay Darade, were returning from a village fair.

Sandip and Khushal, both cousins, died instantly, while Ajay was severely injured and later succumbed to his injuries. The car driver suffered minor injuries, and police have filed charges against him.

