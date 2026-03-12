US Consulate Closure in Peshawar Marks New Era for Diplomatic Strategy

The United States Department of State has announced the permanent closure of its consulate in Peshawar, Pakistan. This consulate, a key strategic post near the Afghan border, has been essential for operations related to Afghanistan before, during, and after the 2001 invasion.

According to a Congressional notification accessed by The Associated Press, the closure aims to save USD 7.5 million annually without negatively impacting the ability to advance US interests in Pakistan. Though the decision to close the consulate has been in consideration since the Trump administration's downsizing efforts, it is unrelated to regional tensions with Iran.

Impacted services will be transferred to the US Embassy in Islamabad, which will continue handling consular operations for American citizens and manage foreign assistance programs. The State Department will spend USD 3 million to conclude operations at the Peshawar site, including moving personnel and equipment to other locations.

(With inputs from agencies.)