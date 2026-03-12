High-Stakes Moves in Sports Circles: Contracts, Deals, and Decisions

In a significant move, Utah Mammoth's Nick Schmaltz signed an eight-year, $64 million contract extension, avoiding his impending free agency. The forward will remain with the team through the 2033-34 season.

In tennis, Iga Swiatek made short work of Karolina Muchova, securing a strong win to enter the Indian Wells quarter-finals, reinforcing her dominance on the court.

The Las Vegas Raiders faced uncertainty as a trade deal for Maxx Crosby fell through, leaving teams racing to bolster their defenses. Additionally, WNBA's ongoing CBA talks signal potential disruption ahead for the league as negotiations hit a deadlock.

