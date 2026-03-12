Left Menu

Historic Oil Reserve Release to Tackle Unprecedented Market Shock

The International Energy Agency announced a record release of 400 million barrels of oil to stabilize global prices affected by a U.S.-Israeli-Iran conflict. The U.S. leads with 172 million barrels. The release aims to counteract disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz. Analysts doubt its immediate effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 05:20 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 05:20 IST
The International Energy Agency has decided to release a record 400 million barrels of oil from global strategic reserves, a move prompted by the sharp increase in crude prices resulting from the ongoing conflict involving the U.S., Israel, and Iran. The United States is contributing the majority of this supply, delivering 172 million barrels, according to U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright. This action illustrates President Trump's commitment to ensuring America's energy security.

This large-scale release is a response to shortages impacting nearly a fifth of the world's oil supply via the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran continues to attack. Despite the announcement, oil prices surged nearly 5% as market analysts expressed concerns about the adequacy of this measure, given that the release covers only around 20 days of supply disruptions.

With political pressure mounting due to skyrocketing energy prices, Trump's administration hopes the coordinated release of stockpiles will lead to a substantial drop in oil prices. Meanwhile, other countries like Japan and India have also committed to using their reserves to stabilize global markets. The current circumstances highlight the critical role of international cooperation in managing energy crises.

