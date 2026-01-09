Rajasthan Gears Up for Grand Constable Appointment Ceremony

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an onsite review at the Rajasthan Police Academy ahead of the highly anticipated Constable Appointment Ceremony. Set to take place on Saturday, the ceremony marks a significant milestone for the newly selected constables of the Rajasthan Police force.

The event is expected to see a gathering of high-profile attendees, including the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who will join Chief Minister Sharma in presenting appointment letters to the recruits on January 10. This prestigious occasion underscores the importance of robust planning and execution.

During his visit, Sharma was accompanied by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior officials. The Chief Minister issued directives to ensure that all facilities and security measures are adequately arranged, thereby highlighting the state's commitment to the safety and professional development of its police force.