Left Menu

Rajasthan Gears Up for Grand Constable Appointment Ceremony

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reviewed preparations at the Rajasthan Police Academy for the upcoming Constable Appointment Ceremony. Newly selected constables will receive their appointment letters in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Sharma emphasized the importance of adequate security and facilities for the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-01-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 20:14 IST
Rajasthan Gears Up for Grand Constable Appointment Ceremony
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted an onsite review at the Rajasthan Police Academy ahead of the highly anticipated Constable Appointment Ceremony. Set to take place on Saturday, the ceremony marks a significant milestone for the newly selected constables of the Rajasthan Police force.

The event is expected to see a gathering of high-profile attendees, including the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, who will join Chief Minister Sharma in presenting appointment letters to the recruits on January 10. This prestigious occasion underscores the importance of robust planning and execution.

During his visit, Sharma was accompanied by Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma and other senior officials. The Chief Minister issued directives to ensure that all facilities and security measures are adequately arranged, thereby highlighting the state's commitment to the safety and professional development of its police force.

TRENDING

1
Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

Market Steadies amid Jobs Report and Tariff Tensions

 Global
2
Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

Belgium Battles Bird Flu: Mass Chicken Culling Underway

 Belgium
3
Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

Kerala Men's and Odisha Women's Triumph in Khelo India Beach Games 2026

 Indonesia
4
President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

President Murmu Authorizes Budget Session 2026; AI Summit Scheduled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026