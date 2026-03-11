Political Tensions Erupt Over Presidential Visit in West Bengal
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to apologize to President Droupadi Murmu over perceived disrespect during her visit. The incident sparked a political confrontation between state leaders and national figures, underscoring tribal development concerns.
- Country:
- India
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to extend an apology to President Droupadi Murmu following a contentious incident during her visit to the state. In a letter, Majhi emphasized the need for civility and respect for democratic institutions, particularly given the incident's impact on tribal communities.
The issue has escalated into a significant political clash, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the fray by criticizing the TMC's behavior. The President expressed dissatisfaction over the perceived lack of hospitality and low turnout at an event aimed at tribal audiences.
This episode has become a focal point for political parties, with tribal development and state governance at the heart of the confrontation, further playing into the ongoing electoral dynamics in poll-bound West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
R N Ravi administered oath as Bengal Guv by Cal HC Chief Justice Sujoy Paul in presence of CM Mamata Banerjee, Speaker Biman Banerjee.
Neto's Apology: A Moment of Controversy in Champion League Clash
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee lifts dharna against 'flaws' in SIR on fifth day.
Artistic Protest: Mamata Banerjee's Colorful Stand Against Electoral Roll Revision
Political Wave: Mamata Banerjee Bids Farewell to CV Ananda Bose