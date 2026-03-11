Political Tensions Erupt Over Presidential Visit in West Bengal

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has called upon West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee to extend an apology to President Droupadi Murmu following a contentious incident during her visit to the state. In a letter, Majhi emphasized the need for civility and respect for democratic institutions, particularly given the incident's impact on tribal communities.

The issue has escalated into a significant political clash, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi joining the fray by criticizing the TMC's behavior. The President expressed dissatisfaction over the perceived lack of hospitality and low turnout at an event aimed at tribal audiences.

This episode has become a focal point for political parties, with tribal development and state governance at the heart of the confrontation, further playing into the ongoing electoral dynamics in poll-bound West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)