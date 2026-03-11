Delhi High Court Halts Demolition Amid Uttam Nagar Clash Controversy

The Delhi High Court has issued a temporary injunction against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), halting a planned demolition of residences linked to the controversial Uttam Nagar Holi clash case, where a 26-year-old lost his life. The ruling grants the petitioners, including Jarina and Shahnaz, time to file a fresh petition.

During the court proceeding, the MCD stood firm on its stance, stating that its anti-encroachment campaign wasn't selectively targeting individuals but aimed at clearing illegal structures blocking public resources. The petitioners, however, counter-argued that their properties face arbitrary demolition, which they believe incites communal tensions.

Jarina's petition highlights that the MCD's demolition move against her accused son's house fosters fear within the community, emphasizing that proper legal channels were bypassed. The petitioners were directed to separate their pleas concerning police protection and demolition to ensure clarity and due process in legal proceedings.

