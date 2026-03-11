Left Menu

Bombay High Court Orders Custody of Infant to Mother for Best Interests

The Bombay High Court has ruled that the custody of a one-year-old girl should be given to her mother, emphasizing the importance of breastfeeding and the mother's ability to care for the child. The decision follows the woman's plea after being forced to leave her husband due to abuse.

The Bombay High Court has issued a directive for the custody transfer of a one-year-old girl to her mother, underscoring the critical importance of the child's wellbeing. The court acknowledged that the child's need for breastfeeding with the mother is paramount.

In a habeas corpus plea filed by the woman, she alleged abuse by her husband and sister-in-law, which forced her to leave her matrimonial home. The court heard her plea to regain custody of her daughter, who remained with her estranged husband. The couple had married in 2023, but the woman reported ongoing abuse.

The father contested the custody plea, citing financial stability. However, the court prioritized the child's best interest and recognized the mother's capacity to provide care. With evidence of abusive communications and threats, the court ordered the Vikhroli police to ensure the child's return to her mother.

