Mysterious Fall in Adarsh Nagar Sparks Inquiry

A 25-year-old man, Bhavishya, died after allegedly falling from a terrace in Delhi. Initial investigations show no foul play, although family members suspect his friends. The incident, involving four youths on the terrace, remains under police investigation with further actions pending post-mortem results.

Updated: 12-01-2026 17:38 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 17:38 IST
Mysterious Fall in Adarsh Nagar Sparks Inquiry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in northwest Delhi's Adarsh Nagar as a 25-year-old man, Bhavishya, died after allegedly falling from a terrace, police revealed on Monday. Despite extensive investigations, no evidence of foul play has emerged, raising questions about the tragic event.

The deceased, identified as Bhavishya from Azadpur, was brought to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital on Sunday evening. Accompanied by a friend and in an unconscious condition, he was declared dead upon arrival by the attending doctors, according to the police report.

While initial findings suggest an accidental fall, family members have voiced suspicions of foul play involving Bhavishya's friends. As a result, the police have launched a detailed inquiry, with a senior officer confirming the presence of four friends at the scene. The investigation continues as authorities await post-mortem conclusions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

