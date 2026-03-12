Rajasthan Police Amplifies Cyber Crime Response with Tech-Driven Strategy

Rajiv Kumar Sharma, the Director General of Police in Rajasthan, is spearheading efforts to intensify the fight against cyber crime. Chairing a pivotal meeting on Thursday, he instructed officials to bolster communication mechanisms, ensuring swift victim assistance.

Sharma emphasized the need for the current infrastructure to follow the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) model. Officials were urged to draft proposals for essential equipment and manpower. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of setting clear SOPs and conducting monthly reviews.

Part of the strategy involves enhancing public awareness, with bi-monthly campaigns focused on cyber threats. The DGP also directed an upgrade of the cyber crime helpline, expanding support lines for better victim assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)