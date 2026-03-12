Left Menu

Rajasthan Police Amplifies Cyber Crime Response with Tech-Driven Strategy

Rajasthan's top police head, Rajiv Kumar Sharma, leads an initiative to bolster the state's Cyber Crime Branch. The focus is on enhancing communication channels, infrastructure, and public awareness. Aiming to replicate the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre's model, Sharma stresses rapid response and victim relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:44 IST
Rajiv Kumar Sharma, the Director General of Police in Rajasthan, is spearheading efforts to intensify the fight against cyber crime. Chairing a pivotal meeting on Thursday, he instructed officials to bolster communication mechanisms, ensuring swift victim assistance.

Sharma emphasized the need for the current infrastructure to follow the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) model. Officials were urged to draft proposals for essential equipment and manpower. Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of setting clear SOPs and conducting monthly reviews.

Part of the strategy involves enhancing public awareness, with bi-monthly campaigns focused on cyber threats. The DGP also directed an upgrade of the cyber crime helpline, expanding support lines for better victim assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

