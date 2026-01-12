Left Menu

Murder in Shalimar Bagh: A Tangled Web of Threats and Enmity

Rachna Yadav, the president of the Resident Welfare Association in Shalimar Bagh, was murdered by hired professionals. Police are investigating links to a previous case where she was a witness in her husband's murder. Threats were received from involved parties, and the plot appears to be orchestrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:02 IST
In a shocking turn of events, the murder of Rachna Yadav, a prominent community leader in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, has taken a complex turn. Police confirmed that Yadav, who was killed by hired professionals, had received previous threats linked to her husband's murder case in which she was a vital witness.

Yadav, shot outside her home in what appears to be a meticulously planned attack, had exposed the alleged involvement of Bharat Yadav and others in her husband's killing. Investigators suspect the murder aimed to intimidate witnesses and weaken the ongoing prosecution, especially with Bharat Yadav still on the run.

Authorities have urged Yadav's daughter to provide phone logs and messages potentially connected to past threats as investigators built a case against known offenders. Meanwhile, efforts continue to trace the assailants using CCTV footage and a recovered stolen motorcycle believed to have facilitated their getaway.

