Syrian Border Closure Over Israeli Warning
The Syrian land and sea ports authority temporarily closed the border crossing with Lebanon after a warning from Israel regarding potential military action. However, normal operations resumed shortly as the threat did not materialize. The announcement was made by authority spokesperson Mazen Alloush on social media platform X.
The Syrian land and sea ports authority took immediate action by closing its border crossing with Lebanon on Wednesday. The decision came after an Israeli warning suggesting that the crossing could be a target for military operations.
In response to the potential threat, Syrian authorities suspended all departures at the crossing to assure the safety of travelers. This heightened security measure underscored the regional tensions that persist between Israel and Syria.
Nevertheless, the situation was swiftly addressed as Mazen Alloush, spokesperson for the Syrian ports authority, confirmed via the social media platform X that operations returned to normal shortly after the initial closure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
