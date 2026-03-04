Left Menu

Syrian Border Closure Over Israeli Warning

The Syrian land and sea ports authority temporarily closed the border crossing with Lebanon after a warning from Israel regarding potential military action. However, normal operations resumed shortly as the threat did not materialize. The announcement was made by authority spokesperson Mazen Alloush on social media platform X.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:48 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:48 IST
Syrian Border Closure Over Israeli Warning

The Syrian land and sea ports authority took immediate action by closing its border crossing with Lebanon on Wednesday. The decision came after an Israeli warning suggesting that the crossing could be a target for military operations.

In response to the potential threat, Syrian authorities suspended all departures at the crossing to assure the safety of travelers. This heightened security measure underscored the regional tensions that persist between Israel and Syria.

Nevertheless, the situation was swiftly addressed as Mazen Alloush, spokesperson for the Syrian ports authority, confirmed via the social media platform X that operations returned to normal shortly after the initial closure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

Revving Controversy: F1's Sponsorship Dilemma

 Global
2
Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

Varun Chakaravarthy: India's Spin Maestro Ready to Face England

 India
3
Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

Legacy of Song Ping: A Life at the Apex of Chinese Politics

 China
4
104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

104-Year-Old's Fight for Voting Rights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026