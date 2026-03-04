CPI(M) Leader Slams Media Restrictions Amidst Kashmir Unrest

CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami voiced alarm on Wednesday over claims of restrictions imposed on established media outlets in Kashmir, following reports that their social media pages were removed. This action allegedly followed coverage of protests in Jammu and Kashmir.

Tarigami stated that it is the responsibility of media organizations to accurately report the situation on the ground. Highlighting recent mass protests in Jammu and Kashmir condemning the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, he argued that media outlets play an essential role in disseminating reliable information, especially during sensitive times.

The leader condemned the registration of FIRs against Lok Sabha MP Ruhullah Mehdi and others, urging that dissenting voices should not be stifled. Authorities were encouraged to respect lawful and peaceful expression, in accordance with constitutional guarantees.

