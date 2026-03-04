Market Rebounds Amid Middle East Tensions and Economic Assurance

On Wednesday, U.S. stock index futures experienced an uptick as investors assessed a report about efforts to resolve the five-day Middle East conflict. President Donald Trump's moves to stabilize oil markets also contributed to optimism.

A New York Times report highlighted that Iranian intelligence reached out to the CIA after recent attacks, yet U.S. officials remain skeptical of any immediate de-escalation. Travel stocks, affected by oil prices, rebounded slightly. American Airlines saw a 0.7% increase in premarket trading, while Carnival and Norwegian Cruise rose over 0.3% each. However, oil and gas firms like Occidental and NextDecade faced over 2% losses.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, emphasized caution, noting the potential market impact if tensions continue. Tehran's threats regarding the Strait of Hormuz have driven up shipping costs and increased concerns about crude prices reaching $100 a barrel. President Trump's declaration of naval escorts for oil tankers and political risk insurance offered some stability. Meanwhile, investor sentiment warmed towards resilient sectors, notably technology stocks and traditional safe-havens like precious metals and cryptocurrency.