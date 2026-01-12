Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh Strengthens ILP System to Curb Illegal Migration

Arunachal Pradesh is upgrading its Inner Line Permit (ILP) system to a technology-driven platform to combat illegal migration and permit misuse. Chief Minister Pema Khandu emphasized the importance of protecting indigenous rights and maintaining the rule of law. The new system will improve monitoring, enforcement, and ensure accountability.

In a bid to curb illegal migration and misuse of permits, Arunachal Pradesh is set to revamp its Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced that the government is focusing on a technology-driven approach to safeguard indigenous rights and reinforce the rule of law.

The revamped ILP system will utilize digital tools to track expired permits, unusual travel patterns, and real-time data on movement across state borders. According to Khandu, the enhanced mechanism will ensure stricter enforcement and monitoring, addressing the limitations of the previous system.

The initiative will also require employers to notify authorities about any laborers brought in from outside the state for verification. Additionally, the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation of 1873 will be amended to strengthen entry controls, aiming to enhance protection for local communities and cultures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

