APEDA Inaugurates Regional Office in Raipur, Unlocking Chhattisgarh’s Agri-Export Potential at India International Rice Summit

In a major boost to India’s agricultural export ecosystem, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) inaugurated its Regional Office in Raipur, marking a strategic step towards positioning Chhattisgarh as a key hub for agricultural and processed food exports. The inauguration took place during the 2nd India International Rice Summit held in the State.

The event was attended by Shri Shyam Bihari Jaiswal, Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Medical Education, Government of Chhattisgarh, along with senior officials, industry representatives, and agri-export stakeholders.

Chhattisgarh, known for its diverse and resilient agri-ecosystem, offers substantial export potential across a wide range of products. These include premium non-basmati rice varieties and Geographical Indication (GI)-tagged specialties such as Jeeraphool Rice and Nagri Dubraj Rice. The State also has strong production bases in fruits and vegetables including guava, banana, dragon fruit, jackfruit, custard apple, tomato, and cucumber, as well as valuable minor forest produce such as mahua, tamarind, and herbal and medicinal plants, creating multiple pathways for global market expansion.

The establishment of the APEDA Regional Office in Raipur marks a significant milestone for Chhattisgarh’s agrarian economy. The office will serve as a single-point facilitation centre for farmers, Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), cooperatives, exporters, and agri-entrepreneurs, offering services such as export registration, advisory support, market intelligence, certification assistance, infrastructure development, export facilitation, and international market linkages.

Demonstrating its early impact, the Raipur office has already facilitated the export of fortified rice kernels from Chhattisgarh to Costa Rica and Papua New Guinea, highlighting the State’s growing readiness to meet global quality and nutrition standards.

Addressing the occasion, Chief Minister Shri Vishnu Deo Sai described the opening of the APEDA Regional Office as a mission to integrate Chhattisgarh’s farmers with the global economy. He highlighted the untapped potential of the State’s farmers, exporters, and entrepreneurs, expressing confidence that Chhattisgarh would emerge as a leader in high-value, sustainable, and diversified agricultural exports. The Chief Minister thanked Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Shri Piyush Goyal for approving the APEDA office following the State Government’s request and assured full cooperation to APEDA and the Department of Commerce in expanding exports of agricultural and organic products.

The inauguration coincided with the 2nd edition of the India International Rice Summit, organised by the Rice Exporters Association of Chhattisgarh in collaboration with APEDA and partner organisations. A two-day Chintan Shivir on rice exports also concluded on the same day, featuring focused discussions on organic rice export promotion, non-basmati rice market expansion, and strategies to scale exports of GI-tagged rice varieties from India.

Together, these initiatives underscore the Government of India’s commitment to strengthening export-oriented agriculture, enhancing farmer incomes, and positioning emerging States like Chhattisgarh as competitive players in the global agri-food trade.