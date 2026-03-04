Texas Senate Showdown: Establishment vs. Insurgent

In a high-stakes Texas Senate runoff, U.S. Senator John Cornyn faces a formidable challenge from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. This race features an entrenched establishment figure against a fervent Trump ally, highlighting divisions within the Republican Party.

The Democratic front, represented by nominee James Talarico, presents his candidacy as a unifying force, contrasting with Jasmine Crockett's confrontational stance toward President Trump. As the state has gradually shifted politically, Democrats aim to capitalize on swelling support among independents and moderates.

Amid recent Texas and national primaries, new redistricting maps add further complexity to an already charged electoral landscape. Observers watch closely, as each outcome will significantly influence control over the Senate and House, amidst Trump's controversial presidency and declining approval ratings.

(With inputs from agencies.)