Romania Protests Iran's Regional Attacks: A Call for De-escalation

In a bold diplomatic move, Romania summoned Iran's ambassador to express strong disapproval over Tehran's recent military actions impacting Middle Eastern nations and Cyprus. The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized the considerable threats these acts pose to regional stability and maritime safety.

Romania issued a firm call for an urgent de-escalation of tensions, underscoring the need for protecting civilian lives amid escalating violence. The Romanian authority conveyed its profound concern regarding the infringement on the sovereignty of the targeted states.

Reaffirming its position, Romania declared its unwavering support and full solidarity with the nations affected by what it termed as Iran's indiscriminate attacks, urging collective efforts to restore peace in the region.

