Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors from Sinking Frigate
Sri Lanka's Navy rescued over 30 Iranian sailors from a distressed frigate, 'Iris Dena,' near Galle. The joint operation with the Air Force is ongoing to assist 180 more onboard. The incident prompts frustration over Gulf tensions, and rescued crew received medical care upon arrival.
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka's Navy successfully rescued more than 30 Iranian sailors from a distressed frigate in the southern waters near Galle, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath announced on Wednesday.
The sailors, who were aboard the sinking 'Iris Dena,' received emergency treatment at Karapitiya hospital after being brought to the Navy's southern command headquarters. Despite the joint rescue operation with the Air Force, the reasons for the ship's distress remain unclear.
Minister Herath, addressing parliament, emphasized Sri Lanka's commitment under international maritime conventions to aid those in peril and expressed concern over escalating tensions in the Gulf region, urging peaceful resolution.
