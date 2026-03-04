Left Menu

Euro Zone Bonds Under Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro zone government bonds showed mixed results after a sharp selloff due to fears that Middle East conflicts could fuel inflation. Germany’s 10-year bond yield remained flat, while 2-year yields rose. U.S. Treasury yields also increased, affecting global market dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 13:08 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 13:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Euro zone government bonds showed a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors paused following a recent sharp selloff. The selloff, earlier this week, was triggered by concerns that ongoing Middle East tensions could contribute to rising inflation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, remained stable at 2.77% after reaching 2.711% on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-February. Money markets adjusted expectations, now pricing in a 60% likelihood of a rate increase in December, up from 40% chance of easing seen last Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose during London trading, with the benchmark 10-year climbing 2 basis points to 4.08%. This rise correlates with escalating oil prices influenced by the Iran situation, further pushing up global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

