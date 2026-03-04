Euro Zone Bonds Under Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions
Euro zone government bonds showed mixed results after a sharp selloff due to fears that Middle East conflicts could fuel inflation. Germany’s 10-year bond yield remained flat, while 2-year yields rose. U.S. Treasury yields also increased, affecting global market dynamics.
Euro zone government bonds showed a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors paused following a recent sharp selloff. The selloff, earlier this week, was triggered by concerns that ongoing Middle East tensions could contribute to rising inflation.
Germany's 10-year government bond yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, remained stable at 2.77% after reaching 2.711% on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-February. Money markets adjusted expectations, now pricing in a 60% likelihood of a rate increase in December, up from 40% chance of easing seen last Friday.
Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose during London trading, with the benchmark 10-year climbing 2 basis points to 4.08%. This rise correlates with escalating oil prices influenced by the Iran situation, further pushing up global market dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
