Euro Zone Bonds Under Pressure Amid Middle East Tensions

Euro zone government bonds showed a mixed performance on Wednesday as investors paused following a recent sharp selloff. The selloff, earlier this week, was triggered by concerns that ongoing Middle East tensions could contribute to rising inflation.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, serving as the euro area's benchmark, remained stable at 2.77% after reaching 2.711% on Tuesday, its highest level since mid-February. Money markets adjusted expectations, now pricing in a 60% likelihood of a rate increase in December, up from 40% chance of easing seen last Friday.

Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields rose during London trading, with the benchmark 10-year climbing 2 basis points to 4.08%. This rise correlates with escalating oil prices influenced by the Iran situation, further pushing up global market dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)