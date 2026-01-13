Controversy Erupts Over Justice Department Firing

The Trump administration has made headlines by dismissing a Justice Department prosecutor, Robert McBride, according to MS Now. The move comes after McBride refused to lead the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, citing difficulty in managing both the case and his office duties.

This decision follows a federal judge's dismissal of criminal charges against Comey in November. The charges were dropped after the U.S. attorney appointed to prosecute was unlawfully chosen. McBride had been acting as the No. 2 official in Virginia's Eastern District and was considered for the Comey prosecution.

McBride's dismissal was further complicated by private meetings he held with federal judges in the district, which were discovered by U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan. The Attorney General supported the decision to fire McBride, although the Justice Department has yet to comment officially on the situation.

