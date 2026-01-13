Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Justice Department Firing

The Trump administration dismissed a Justice Department prosecutor, Robert McBride, for not leading the prosecution against former FBI Director James Comey. The decision followed McBride's reluctance to balance the prosecution with office management and surfaced private meetings he held with federal judges. The Attorney General backed the firing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 00:59 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Justice Department Firing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Trump administration has made headlines by dismissing a Justice Department prosecutor, Robert McBride, according to MS Now. The move comes after McBride refused to lead the prosecution of former FBI Director James Comey, citing difficulty in managing both the case and his office duties.

This decision follows a federal judge's dismissal of criminal charges against Comey in November. The charges were dropped after the U.S. attorney appointed to prosecute was unlawfully chosen. McBride had been acting as the No. 2 official in Virginia's Eastern District and was considered for the Comey prosecution.

McBride's dismissal was further complicated by private meetings he held with federal judges in the district, which were discovered by U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan. The Attorney General supported the decision to fire McBride, although the Justice Department has yet to comment officially on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

Navigating the Red Sea: A New Era for Global Shipping Routes

 Global
2
Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

Trump's Iran Tariff Ultimatum Shakes Global Trade

 United States
3
Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

Oral Weight-Loss Drugs: A New Frontier in GLP-1 Market

 Global
4
Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Surge

Minnesota Clashes with Trump Administration Over Federal Law Enforcement Sur...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026