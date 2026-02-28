President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Ukraine has weighed in on the recent U.S. strikes in Iran, stressing that decisive action by Washington is crucial. However, he warned against allowing such actions to spiral into a wider conflict.

Zelenskiy expressed his thoughts via social media, stating, 'Whenever there is American resolve, global criminals weaken.' His comments come at a critical time as the international community watches the developments closely.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks underscore the necessity for careful diplomacy to maintain stability and avoid an escalation in hostilities, which could have far-reaching consequences.

