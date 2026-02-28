Western Powers Unite Against Iranian Aggression
Germany, France, and Britain condemned Iranian attacks in the region, urging Iran to halt its military actions and resume diplomatic negotiations. The three nations called for an end to Iran's nuclear ambitions and its destructive regional activities, while refraining from participation in recent strikes.
In a rare display of unity, Germany, France, and Britain collectively condemned Iran's recent military attacks in a joint statement released on Saturday.
The leaders of the three nations urged Iran to suspend its aggressive actions and resume talks aimed at fostering regional stability.
They declared their countries' non-participation in Saturday's strikes and affirmed ongoing dialogues with key international allies, emphasizing a commitment to peace.
