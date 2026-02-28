Left Menu

Western Powers Unite Against Iranian Aggression

Germany, France, and Britain condemned Iranian attacks in the region, urging Iran to halt its military actions and resume diplomatic negotiations. The three nations called for an end to Iran's nuclear ambitions and its destructive regional activities, while refraining from participation in recent strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:32 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:32 IST
Western Powers Unite Against Iranian Aggression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare display of unity, Germany, France, and Britain collectively condemned Iran's recent military attacks in a joint statement released on Saturday.

The leaders of the three nations urged Iran to suspend its aggressive actions and resume talks aimed at fostering regional stability.

They declared their countries' non-participation in Saturday's strikes and affirmed ongoing dialogues with key international allies, emphasizing a commitment to peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

Escalating Tensions: Iran's Strikes on Saudi Arabia Spark Global Concerns

 Global
2
Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

Cash Seized in Suspicious Train Raid

 India
3
China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

China Calls for Ceasefire Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 China
4
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026