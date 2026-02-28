Nepal Urges Citizens to Exercise Caution Amidst Gulf Tensions
Amid escalating tensions in the Gulf, Nepal has advised its citizens in West Asia to be vigilant and maintain contact with communities. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs closely monitors the situation, advising against unnecessary travel to Israel and Iran, and urging deferment of travel plans until stability returns.
Nepal on Saturday issued a series of advisories urging its citizens in West Asian countries to stay vigilant and maintain regular contact with local communities as tensions in the region escalate.
This announcement followed a joint US-Israel military operation against Iran, which threatens to affect multiple Gulf countries. Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it is closely monitoring developments.
Nepali nationals in Israel and Iran have been advised to remain indoors and adhere strictly to security advisories. Those in the UAE should avoid unnecessary travel and keep in touch with Nepalese embassies for emergencies.
