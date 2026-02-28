Voter Roll Shake-up in West Bengal: Political Tensions Rise Ahead of Elections

Nearly 63.66 lakh names have been removed from West Bengal's voter rolls since November's Special Intensive Revision, affecting over 8.3% of the electorate. This significant reduction comes as assembly elections approach, creating political tensions across the state.

The revision, the first statewide effort since 2002, aims to cleanse the roll of deaths, duplications, and other discrepancies. Around 60.06 lakh voters currently remain under adjudication, with their fates soon to be decided by judicial officers.

The overhaul has sparked political backlash, with the TMC claiming it to be harassment and blaming the BJP for alleged manipulation. The BJP argues that such revisions are statutory and necessary for fair elections.

