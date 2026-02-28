Left Menu

Global Tensions Rise as Europe Urges US-Iran Diplomacy

European leaders, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have called for renewed US-Iran negotiations following American and Israeli military strikes on Iran. Amidst concerns of escalating regional conflict, they emphasize diplomatic efforts over military action to address Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:38 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:38 IST
In a joint statement, key European leaders have urged the resumption of US-Iran negotiations following recent military strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized diplomatic resolutions to Iran's nuclear ambitions, condemning the attacks as perilous for regional peace.

European leaders are navigating complex dynamics as they oppose Iran's nuclear pursuits while expressing trepidation over unilateral military actions by the US. President Macron has stressed the need for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, highlighting the risks to international security and the potential for a broader conflict.

The European Union and other global leaders are advocating restraint and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East to prevent further escalation. The situation remains critical, with calls for an end to military aggression and a focus on peaceful negotiations to stabilize the region.

