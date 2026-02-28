Global Tensions Rise as Europe Urges US-Iran Diplomacy

In a joint statement, key European leaders have urged the resumption of US-Iran negotiations following recent military strikes by the US and Israel on Iranian targets. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized diplomatic resolutions to Iran's nuclear ambitions, condemning the attacks as perilous for regional peace.

European leaders are navigating complex dynamics as they oppose Iran's nuclear pursuits while expressing trepidation over unilateral military actions by the US. President Macron has stressed the need for an emergency UN Security Council meeting, highlighting the risks to international security and the potential for a broader conflict.

The European Union and other global leaders are advocating restraint and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East to prevent further escalation. The situation remains critical, with calls for an end to military aggression and a focus on peaceful negotiations to stabilize the region.