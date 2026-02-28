Key European leaders call for a resumption of US-Iran negotiations, warn Iran against indiscriminate strikes, reports AP.
PTI | Brussels | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:19 IST
