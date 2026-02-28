Tilak Varma's Dynamic Role in India vs West Indies T20 Clash

India's assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, has expressed confidence in the adaptability of young cricketer Tilak Varma, who has become a vital force for the team during the T20 World Cup.

Initially struggling with his position, Varma found his footing in a recent match against Zimbabwe, where he delivered an explosive performance in the number six spot. During the game, he scored an impressive 44 runs off just 16 balls, boasting a strike rate of 275, showcasing his ability to adapt and bring firepower to the back-end of the innings.

With a crucial match against the West Indies approaching, Ten Doeschate discussed possible strategies and competition adjustments, underscoring Varma's role and versatility. Despite a recent recovery from abdominal surgery, Tilak is poised to play an integral part in India's quest for victory.

