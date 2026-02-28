Left Menu

Tilak Varma's Dynamic Role in India vs West Indies T20 Clash

Ryan Ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach, acknowledges Tilak Varma's adaptability in the T20 World Cup. Varma, after struggling initially, excelled in the number six position against Zimbabwe, scoring an impressive 44 in 16 balls. His performance boosts India's firepower for the virtual quarter-final against West Indies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 19:34 IST
Tilak Varma's Dynamic Role in India vs West Indies T20 Clash
Tilak Varma
  • Country:
  • India

India's assistant coach, Ryan Ten Doeschate, has expressed confidence in the adaptability of young cricketer Tilak Varma, who has become a vital force for the team during the T20 World Cup.

Initially struggling with his position, Varma found his footing in a recent match against Zimbabwe, where he delivered an explosive performance in the number six spot. During the game, he scored an impressive 44 runs off just 16 balls, boasting a strike rate of 275, showcasing his ability to adapt and bring firepower to the back-end of the innings.

With a crucial match against the West Indies approaching, Ten Doeschate discussed possible strategies and competition adjustments, underscoring Varma's role and versatility. Despite a recent recovery from abdominal surgery, Tilak is poised to play an integral part in India's quest for victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

Brave Stand of Minor: A Journey to Justice

 India
2
Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

Major Maoist Cache Unearthed in Chhattisgarh Forest

 India
3
Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Decisiveness Amid Iran Strikes

Zelenskiy Urges U.S. Decisiveness Amid Iran Strikes

 Global
4
India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

India Calls for Restraint Amid Middle-East Conflict

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026