Middle East Conflict Sparks Energy Fears and Dollar Surge
The dollar surged near a three-month high, fueled by investor fears over the Middle East conflict's impact on energy prices and global markets. As oil prices soared, the euro and other currencies weakened while the dollar gained strength amid heightened market volatility and concerns over rising inflation.
The dollar maintained its strength near a three-month high in Asia on Wednesday. Investor concerns grew as the conflict in the Middle East ignited fears of a prolonged increase in energy prices, causing stock markets to falter. The euro fell further, hitting its lowest point since late November.
According to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank's global head of FX research, the Iran conflict primarily impacts the EUR/USD through energy supply disruptions, creating a burden on Europeans to pay foreign producers in dollars. Financial markets faced renewed selloffs on Wednesday amid inflation concerns following military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces in Iran.
The ongoing strikes on Iran have disrupted energy exports, pushing global oil and gas prices higher. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $82.94 a barrel. The economic implications are significant, with the European Central Bank facing challenges, potentially reconsidering rate hikes as Eurozone government bond spreads widen.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Market Volatility Soars as Middle East Tensions Escalate
Global Tensions: Inflation and Economic Resilience
Bond Market Turbulence Amid US-Israel-Iran Conflict and Rising Inflation Fears
Global Bonds Face Volatility Amid Middle East Tensions and Inflation Fears
Middle East Conflict Sparks Inflation Concerns for U.S. Economy