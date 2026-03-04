Left Menu

Middle East Conflict Sparks Energy Fears and Dollar Surge

The dollar surged near a three-month high, fueled by investor fears over the Middle East conflict's impact on energy prices and global markets. As oil prices soared, the euro and other currencies weakened while the dollar gained strength amid heightened market volatility and concerns over rising inflation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:31 IST
Middle East Conflict Sparks Energy Fears and Dollar Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar maintained its strength near a three-month high in Asia on Wednesday. Investor concerns grew as the conflict in the Middle East ignited fears of a prolonged increase in energy prices, causing stock markets to falter. The euro fell further, hitting its lowest point since late November.

According to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank's global head of FX research, the Iran conflict primarily impacts the EUR/USD through energy supply disruptions, creating a burden on Europeans to pay foreign producers in dollars. Financial markets faced renewed selloffs on Wednesday amid inflation concerns following military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces in Iran.

The ongoing strikes on Iran have disrupted energy exports, pushing global oil and gas prices higher. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $82.94 a barrel. The economic implications are significant, with the European Central Bank facing challenges, potentially reconsidering rate hikes as Eurozone government bond spreads widen.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026