Middle East Conflict Sparks Energy Fears and Dollar Surge

The dollar maintained its strength near a three-month high in Asia on Wednesday. Investor concerns grew as the conflict in the Middle East ignited fears of a prolonged increase in energy prices, causing stock markets to falter. The euro fell further, hitting its lowest point since late November.

According to George Saravelos, Deutsche Bank's global head of FX research, the Iran conflict primarily impacts the EUR/USD through energy supply disruptions, creating a burden on Europeans to pay foreign producers in dollars. Financial markets faced renewed selloffs on Wednesday amid inflation concerns following military actions by Israeli and U.S. forces in Iran.

The ongoing strikes on Iran have disrupted energy exports, pushing global oil and gas prices higher. Brent crude rose 1.9% to $82.94 a barrel. The economic implications are significant, with the European Central Bank facing challenges, potentially reconsidering rate hikes as Eurozone government bond spreads widen.

(With inputs from agencies.)