Global Supply Chain Shock: The Strait of Hormuz Disruption

The ongoing conflict in Iran has thrown a wrench into the global supply chain, effectively halting key oil tanker movement through the formidable Strait of Hormuz. The disruption extends beyond oil, affecting pharmaceuticals from India, semiconductors from Asia, and oil-derived products from the Middle East.

Cargo ships find themselves either stranded in the Gulf or compelled to undertake much longer voyages around the southern tip of Africa, while planes bearing air cargo from the Middle East remain grounded. Patrick Penfield, a professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University, warns of potential shortages and price increases as the conflict drags on.

Meanwhile, Clarksons Research reports about 3,200 ships are idle in the Persian Gulf. Ships waiting in ports off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and Oman highlight the wider global impact. Political risk insurance and potential US Navy escorts are among measures discussed to alleviate the bottleneck.

