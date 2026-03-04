Asian Football Tournaments Halted Amid Middle East Conflict

Amid escalating hostilities in the Middle East, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has announced the indefinite postponement of next week's Asian tournament matches in the region. This decision was made after the U.S. and Israel launched attacks on Iran, impacting travel through some of the world's busiest transit hubs.

The postponements affect the Western region clashes in the Asian Champions League Elite, Champions League Two, and the Challenge League. Initially scheduled for next Monday through Wednesday, these events join others already delayed, such as this week's Asian Champions League Elite round of 16 games.

According to the AFC, ensuring the safety and security of all involved parties, including players, officials, and fans, remains their foremost priority. This precautionary measure follows Iran's cancellation of all sporting events and Qatar's suspension of matches in the country.