Left Menu

EU Unveils Ambitious Industrial Accelerator Act for Local Manufacturing Boost

The European Commission plans to boost EU manufacturing through the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA), focusing on decarbonization and local content. The IAA aims for manufacturing to reach 20% of the EU's output by 2035. While some criticize its potential to sour trade relations, supporters argue it is necessary for competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 11:34 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 11:34 IST
EU Unveils Ambitious Industrial Accelerator Act for Local Manufacturing Boost

The European Commission is set to reveal its plans on Wednesday, introducing the Industrial Accelerator Act (IAA) designed to enhance the European Union's manufacturing competitiveness. This move comes amidst a push for decarbonization and a shift away from a dependence on inexpensive Chinese imports by implementing local content mandates.

The proposed IAA, seen by Reuters in draft form, will enforce low-carbon and 'Made in Europe' criteria, particularly for subsidies and public procurement in industries such as aluminium, cement, and steel, as well as sectors producing wind turbines and electric vehicles. The act's ambition is for the manufacturing sector to constitute 20% of the EU's economic output by 2035, up from 14% today.

Supporters argue such measures are essential to bridge the EU's investment deficit, rivaling similar policies in the US, China, Brazil, and India. However, critics express concerns about potential trade disruptions. The proposal has faced delays and alterations, including a reduction in required low-carbon steel production levels from 70% to 25% to qualify for subsidies, prompting disappointment among industry stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

Ex-Navy Officer Arrested in Kerala Drug Bust

 India
2
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions

Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensio...

 India
3
Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

Oscar Piastri: Cooling Home Grand Prix Expectations Amid McLaren Challenges

 Global
4
Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

Iran Conflict Sparks Sporting Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026