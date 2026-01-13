Left Menu

Delhi High Court's Crucial Decision: Election Petition Referred to Larger Bench

The Delhi High Court has escalated a petition contesting the 2020 election of AAP's Vishesh Ravi to a larger bench. BJP leader Yogender Chandolia challenged Ravi's victory, alleging false educational qualifications in his election affidavit. The court could consider such a false declaration as corrupt practice under the law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 12:01 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 12:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court has referred a petition challenging AAP leader Vishesh Ravi's 2020 election from the Karol Bagh constituency to a larger bench. The case, brought by BJP's Yogender Chandolia, contests Ravi's eligibility based on alleged discrepancies in his educational qualifications.

Justice Subramonium Prasad indicated disagreement with the earlier bench's view, leading to the decision to escalate the matter. The core of Chandolia's argument is a claim that Ravi falsely stated passing his class 10 exams through the National Institute of Open Schooling in 2003.

The court had previously declined to dismiss the petition, noting that false educational declarations might fall under corrupt practices as outlined by the Representation of the People Act, 1951. A detailed judgment is pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

