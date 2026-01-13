Puducherry's Generous Pongal Gift Initiative

The Puducherry government has committed to providing a generous Pongal gift of Rs 3,000 to each of the 3.47 lakh families covered under the public distribution system. This move will take effect immediately and seeks to bring festive cheer to the beneficiaries.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy has instructed the Department of Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs to ensure that the amount is transferred directly into the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries through the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system, according to an official release.

Alongside the cash assistance, the government is also distributing a commodity package worth Rs 750 through ration shops. The package includes rice, naatu sakkarai, moong dal, sunflower oil, and ghee. Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan has given the green light for this initiative.

