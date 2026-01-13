Left Menu

Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

Bill and Hillary Clinton have refused to testify in a congressional investigation of Jeffrey Epstein, condemning it as politically motivated. They argue it's a distraction from the Trump administration's failures and insist they have provided all pertinent information. Representative James Comer threatens contempt charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:08 IST
In a decisive move, Bill and Hillary Clinton have declined to testify before a Republican-led congressional investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. They dismissed the inquiry as a partisan maneuver.

In a written response to Representative James Comer, the Clintons declared their readiness to defend the nation's principles, criticizing the focus away from Trump-era failures.

Despite threats of contempt charges, the Clintons assert they have cooperated with the investigation, questioning the committee's motives. Pressure mounts on the Justice Department to release Epstein-related files, a bipartisan concern.

