Clintons Denounce Partisan Politics in Epstein Probe Standoff

In a decisive move, Bill and Hillary Clinton have declined to testify before a Republican-led congressional investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein. They dismissed the inquiry as a partisan maneuver.

In a written response to Representative James Comer, the Clintons declared their readiness to defend the nation's principles, criticizing the focus away from Trump-era failures.

Despite threats of contempt charges, the Clintons assert they have cooperated with the investigation, questioning the committee's motives. Pressure mounts on the Justice Department to release Epstein-related files, a bipartisan concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)