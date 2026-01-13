Left Menu

Greenland's Unease Over U.S. Annexation Talks

Greenland officials express concern over U.S. discussions about annexing the island, describing the situation as 'unfathomable.' Naaja Nathanielsen, the minister for business and mineral resources, notes growing worry among Greenland's population. Current U.S. rhetoric raises fears among citizens, impacting daily life and causing sleepless nights.

Officials in Greenland are expressing deep concern over the United States' recent discussions about possibly annexing the Arctic island. Naaja Nathanielsen, Greenland's minister for business and mineral resources, conveyed the anxiety that these talks have incited among its citizens.

The inflammatory rhetoric from the U.S. is reportedly causing significant distress, with some children experiencing fear and many others losing sleep. Nathanielsen shared these sentiments during a meeting with British lawmakers, underscoring the profound impact such discussions have on daily life.

She labeled the discussions as 'unfathomable,' as the notion of Greenland being sold or annexed by a NATO ally is both alarming and disorienting to the island's inhabitants. The Greenland government is urging the U.S. to consider the perspectives and voices coming from the people of Greenland.

