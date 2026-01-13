Left Menu

Odisha to Nurture Drama Dreams: NSD Branch Coming to Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced the establishment of a National School of Drama branch in Keonjhar district. The initiative, supported by both state and central governments, aims to bridge traditional and modern art, fostering cultural heritage and expression through drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:09 IST
Odisha to Nurture Drama Dreams: NSD Branch Coming to Keonjhar
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed on Tuesday that a branch of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) is set to be inaugurated in the culturally rich Keonjhar district.

The chief minister's announcement was made during the inauguration of a theatre workshop, a collaboration between NSD and the Spiraja dance academy in Keonjhar town.

Majhi emphasized the significance of drama in reflecting society's soul, promoting empathy, discipline, and cultural knowledge, and expressed the state's commitment to supporting emerging talent and traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

