Odisha to Nurture Drama Dreams: NSD Branch Coming to Keonjhar

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi revealed on Tuesday that a branch of the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) is set to be inaugurated in the culturally rich Keonjhar district.

The chief minister's announcement was made during the inauguration of a theatre workshop, a collaboration between NSD and the Spiraja dance academy in Keonjhar town.

Majhi emphasized the significance of drama in reflecting society's soul, promoting empathy, discipline, and cultural knowledge, and expressed the state's commitment to supporting emerging talent and traditional art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)