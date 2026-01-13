National Youth Day 2026: Govt Launches YUVA AI FOR ALL to Make AI a Core Life Skill for India’s Youth

On National Youth Day, January 12, 2026, the Government of India reaffirmed its commitment to youth empowerment by spotlighting the newly launched National AI Literacy Program, with a special focus on its flagship foundational course YUVA AI FOR ALL. Rooted in Swami Vivekananda’s vision of enlightened and empowered youth, the initiative seeks to equip India’s young population with essential skills for an increasingly AI-driven future.

Launch at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Summit

The National AI Literacy Program was formally launched on January 6, 2026, at the Rajasthan Regional AI Impact Summit in Jaipur. The launch was led by:

Shri Bhajan Lal Sharma , Chief Minister, Rajasthan

Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw , Minister for Electronics & IT, Railways and Information & Broadcasting

Shri Jitin Prasada, Minister of State for Electronics & IT and Commerce & Industry

The program aligns closely with the Government’s broader vision of a Viksit Bharat, the expansion of Digital Public Infrastructure, and India’s commitment to the inclusive, responsible, and democratic adoption of artificial intelligence.

YUVA AI FOR ALL: AI Literacy as a Life Skill

As part of the National AI Literacy Program, the YUVA AI FOR ALL course was highlighted as a foundational learning pathway designed to make AI literacy accessible to all. Reflecting the spirit of Yuva Shakti celebrated on National Youth Day, the course positions AI understanding as a core life skill rather than a niche technical competency.

Key features of the course include:

Duration : Slightly over 4 hours

Eligibility : Open to all, with no prior technical background required

Objective: Provide an inclusive and approachable entry point to AI learning

Course Curriculum

The YUVA AI FOR ALL curriculum offers a broad and practical overview of artificial intelligence, covering:

What is Artificial Intelligence

The technology behind Artificial Intelligence

Using AI to learn, create, think, and plan

Ethics of Artificial Intelligence

The future of Artificial Intelligence

This structure ensures learners not only understand how AI works, but also how to use it responsibly in everyday life.

Building a Nationwide AI Learning Movement

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of collective AI learning, particularly for the youth and small-scale enterprises. He noted that a basic understanding of AI—how it functions, where it is applied, and how it should be used responsibly—can significantly enhance productivity and decision-making.

He further stated that the National AI Literacy Program aims to mobilize 10 lakh learners over the next one year, creating a nationwide movement that brings AI knowledge to citizens across sectors and regions.

Multilingual, Free, and Widely Accessible

To ensure inclusivity and scale, the YUVA AI FOR ALL course will be made available in 11 Indian languages:

Assamese

Bengali

Gujarati

Hindi

Kannada

Malayalam

Marathi

Odia

Punjabi

Tamil

Telugu

The course is free of charge and hosted on leading national digital learning platforms, including:

FutureSkills Prime

iGOT Karmayogi

DIKSHA

Other popular ed-tech portals

Upon successful completion, learners will receive an official certificate from the Government of India, adding formal recognition to their AI literacy journey.

Towards an Inclusive AI-Ready India

The National AI Literacy Program, through YUVA AI FOR ALL, represents a significant step toward democratising access to AI knowledge in India. Envisioned not as a one-time initiative but as the foundation of a sustained, scalable, and inclusive AI literacy movement, the program aims to prepare citizens—especially the youth—for both the opportunities and responsibilities of an AI-driven future.

Through coordinated action involving Ministries, State governments, educational institutions, industry, and digital platforms, YUVA AI FOR ALL is set to empower citizens, nurture responsible innovation, and strengthen India’s leadership in AI for public good, contributing meaningfully to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

How to Enroll

Citizens can enroll in the YUVA AI FOR ALL course and become part of this nationwide AI literacy movement by visiting:https://www.futureskillsprime.in/course/yuva-ai-for-all/