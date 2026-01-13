U.S. Ends Temporary Protection for Somalis Amid Controversy

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, is ceasing temporary protected status for thousands of Somalis, as reported by Fox News, requiring their departure by March 17.

This decision, part of a sequence of derogatory remarks by Trump towards Somalis in America, has particularly targeted the Somali community in Minnesota. Declaring Minnesota a 'hub of fraudulent money laundering,' Trump has voiced unproven allegations against Somali nationals, suggesting links to the Al-Shabaab group.

Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security chief, justified the policy change by pointing to improved conditions in Somalia. Meanwhile, mass protests have erupted following a controversial incident involving a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis.

(With inputs from agencies.)