U.S. Ends Temporary Protection for Somalis Amid Controversy

The Trump administration is ending temporary protected status for Somalis in the U.S., prompting protests and criticism. This move affects thousands, especially in Minnesota, home to a large Somali community. President Trump cited perceived fraud as a reason, but the decision has sparked national debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 20:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. administration, under President Donald Trump, is ceasing temporary protected status for thousands of Somalis, as reported by Fox News, requiring their departure by March 17.

This decision, part of a sequence of derogatory remarks by Trump towards Somalis in America, has particularly targeted the Somali community in Minnesota. Declaring Minnesota a 'hub of fraudulent money laundering,' Trump has voiced unproven allegations against Somali nationals, suggesting links to the Al-Shabaab group.

Kristi Noem, the Department of Homeland Security chief, justified the policy change by pointing to improved conditions in Somalia. Meanwhile, mass protests have erupted following a controversial incident involving a federal immigration agent in Minneapolis.

