High Court Probes Controversial School Appointment in Allahabad

The Allahabad High Court has taken significant steps in addressing a complaint against school employee Jai Chandra Maurya, who allegedly falsified his date of birth during his appointment. The Special Task Force (STF) initiated an inquiry based on a private complaint by Tulsi Ram, leading to the withholding of Maurya's post-retirement benefits.

Justice Saurabh Shyam Shamshery expressed dissatisfaction with the explanation provided by STF's Additional Director General Amitabh Yash via video conferencing, questioning the STF's authority to act on a private complaint. Despite the serious allegations, no proactive measures have been taken by the educational authorities involved.

The court has summoned relevant school and management officials to present their records and required the presence of all key parties for the next hearing. It reiterated that any discovered fraudulence will have legal repercussions for Maurya, setting a strict tone for the proceedings.