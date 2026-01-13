CDS General Anil Chauhan Visits NCC Republic Day Camp 2026, Inspires Cadets to Build Viksit Bharat

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan, visited the National Cadet Corps (NCC) Republic Day Camp (RDC) at Delhi Cantt on January 13, 2026, where he interacted with NCC cadets and officers and reviewed camp activities.

Addressing the gathering, General Chauhan said it was a matter of pride for him to attend the RDC for the fourth consecutive time. He commended the cadets for their high standards, discipline, and enthusiasm, noting that each year the camp reflects a renewed sense of energy, patriotism, and national spirit.

Guiding Youth with Vision and Purpose

Emphasising the importance of vision and willpower among young people, the CDS urged cadets to make the right choices early in life.

“If you take the right path, you reach the right destination; it’s important to choose the right path today,” he said.

Sharing insights from his own professional journey, General Chauhan encouraged cadets to consider a career in the armed forces and to contribute actively towards building a Samridhh, Sashakt, Surakshit Bharat by 2047. He described the cadets as the future leaders of Viksit Bharat, capable of shaping the nation’s destiny through commitment, integrity, and service.

January: A Month of National Significance

Highlighting the symbolic importance of January, the CDS said the month is marked by several key national occasions that embody India’s values and history, including:

National Youth Day (12 January) – Birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda

Veterans’ Day (14 January)

Army Day (15 January)

Parakram Diwas (23 January) – Birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Republic Day (26 January) – Adoption of the Constitution of India

Martyrs’ Day (30 January)

He noted that these occasions collectively celebrate India’s independence, republican ideals, and the true spirit of nationalism.

Appreciation of Cadet Displays and Technological Skills

General Chauhan appreciated the crisp Guard of Honour presented by the Army, Navy, and Air Wing cadets, as well as the melodious band performance by cadets from Sainik School Ghorakhal, Uttarakhand.

Impressed by the vigour and enthusiasm of the participants, he congratulated the cadets for:

A vibrant and diverse cultural programme

Effective efforts to spread social awareness through the ‘Flag Area’ initiative

He also lauded the cadets for their demonstrations and briefings on:

Aero and Naval models

Drone displays, highlighting the cadets’ discipline, innovation, and technological prowess

Call to Action for Young Cadets

Concluding his address, the CDS urged the cadets to act with urgency and purpose.

He advised them not to wait for tomorrow to pursue their goals, and to maintain a positive, optimistic outlook in life while working consistently towards national service and personal excellence.

The visit reaffirmed the NCC’s role in nurturing disciplined, technologically aware, and socially responsible citizens committed to nation-building.